Reliance Jio launches 2020 Happy New Year Offer with 365 days validity

Reliance Jio has launched a new annual plan, the 2020 Happy New Year Offer, which comes with a validity of 365 days. This plan applies to both existing Jio users and JioPhone owners and is only available for a limited time.

Jio's 2020 Happy New Year Offer provides 1.5GB data per day for 365 days, along with 12,000 minutes worth of calls to non-Jio customers and 100 SMS per day. Besides, users also get access to the bouquet of Jio apps as a complimentary subscription for a year.

Happy 2020 @ Rs 2020. Live unlimited for 1 year. Recharge now.#HappyNewYear #JioDigitalLife pic.twitter.com/sukmTn76q9December 23, 2019

Overall, this plan ensures that users will not have to go through the hassle of recharging their Jio accounts every month or quarter. For instance, the Jio plan worth Rs 555 gives users the same benefits but is valid for 84 days. If you recharge the same plan for the entirety of the year, it comes down to Rs 2,220 for the whole year.

With the 2020 Happy New Year plan, Jio offers a discount of around Rs 200 if you go for the new plan. It is a great deal, but on the other hand, you will also be restricted to Jio's network for the next year. So, keep that in mind if you're planning to go for the Happy New Year Offer by Reliance Jio.

Airtel has a similar offer for their customers as well, and it costs Rs 2,398 (in Delhi) with 1.5GB data per day and a validity of 365 days. Vodafone Idea also has a plan with the same benefits priced at Rs 2,399. This makes the Jio 2020 Happy New Year offer more affordable than the plans by the other two telecom services.

Recently, Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone revised their tariff plans in the wake of Interconnect Usage Charge (IUC) regulations and also due to the massive loss incurred by the latter two telecom services.

In 2019, Reliance Jio also ventured into the home broadband segment with the commercial rollout of JioFiber with speeds up to 1Gbps. You can read more about it here.