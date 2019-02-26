Redmi Note 7 Pro makes an appearance on TENAA

The upcoming Redmi Note 7 Pro has just appeared on the Chinese telecommunications equipment certification center, TENAA. The listing is accompanied by two pictures of the back and the front along with some specifications of the phone.

According to the listing, the Redmi Note 7 Pro features a 6.3-inch display, a 3,900mAh battery and is 8.1mm thick. That’s the same footprint as that of the Redmi Note 7. We also know that the Redmi Note 7 Pro is going to have the Sony IMX586 sensor behind its 48MP camera. The Note 7 Pro also features a fingerprint sensor on the back and doesn’t try to jump into the in-display fingerprint bandwagon just yet.

We also expect the Redmi Note 7 Pro to be powered by the Snapdragon 675 which is fabricated using the 11nm process. The chipset uses the latest Kryo 460 CPUs with 2 powerful cores clocked at 2.0GHz and six power-efficient cores tuned to 1.7GHz. This is supported by Adreno 612 as the graphics processor.

The Redmi Note 7 Pro is going to be launched this week but a final date is unknown. There’s also a possibility that the Redmi Note 7 Pro is announced during a Xiaomi launch event that’s scheduled for February 28 in New Delhi, India.