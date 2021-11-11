Redmi 9A, Redmi 9A Sport become dearer in India post festive season

Barely a week after India concluded its major festive season sales, Chinese phone maker Xiaomi officially hiked prices of two of its popular smartphones sold under the Redmi brand. Increased prices of the Redmi 9A and the Redmi 9A Sport showed up on both the online stores and the company's website today.

The price hike across the two variants of both these devices is Rs.300, which means both the smartphones continue their presence in the below Rs.10,000 range in India. The company had launched the two devices in September, ostensibly to coincide with the peak festive season.

Xiaomi had come out with a plethora of phones in the Redmi 9 and Redmi Note 9 family before launching the Redmi 9i Sport and Redmi 9A Sport. In fact, the move was a surprise as the company had already introduced the Redmi 10 lineup.

Redmi 9A and Redmi 9A Sport (Revised Prices) Redmi 9A (2GB/32GB) Rs 6,999 Rs 7,299 Redmi 9A (3GB/32GB) Rs 7,999 Rs 8,299 Redmi 9A Sport (2GB/32GB) Rs 6,999 Rs 7,299 Redmi 9A Sport (3GB/32GB) Rs 7,999 Rs 8,299

Redmi 9A specs

The Redmi 9A was the sixth device in the Redmi 9 family after the Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9 Pro max, Redmi 9 Prime, and Redmi 9. The Redmi 9A comes under 'Make in India' initiative and is manufactured in India.

The Redmi 9A sports an Aura 360-design and flaunts a 6.53-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels, a dew-drop notch and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Just like the Redmi 9, the display is certified by TUV Rheinland for low Blue light. On the inside, the Realme 9A is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 SoC onboard clocked at 2GHz. It is paired with up to 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage.

The Redmi 9A has a single 13MP sensor and for selfies, the user gets a 5MP snapper on the device with 83-degree FoV. It also has a single flashlight for low-light shoots. It runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 10 and sports a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging via micro USB port.

Redmi 9A Sport specs

The Redmi 9A Sport was launched alongside the Redmi 9i Sport and both devices have a sport moniker. The Redmi 9A has identical specs to the Redmi 9A.

It comes with a 6.53-inch HD+ LCD panel and is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 SoC. The phone is available with up to 3GB RAM and 32 GB of onboard storage.

The Redmi 9A sports a single 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel shooter for selfies. It draws power from a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W fast charging. Even the Redmi 9A Sport comes with a P2I coating that offers protection against accidental exposure to water.

