Realme’s budget Android phone Narzo 50 A Prime to launch alongside GT 2 PRO

Audio player loading…

Realme is gearing up to introduce yet another budget Android phone in international markets. Indonesia is one such country where the Oppo-offshoot will launch the Realme Narzo 50 A Prime on March 22.

Apart from the Narzo 50 A Prime, Realme will launch its flagship Realme GT 2 Pro, Narzo 50 and the Buds Air 3 as listed on the microsite created for the launch.

Incidentally, the Narzo 50 was recently introduced in India, however, the GT 2 Pro and the Buds Air 3 are expected to launch sometime later in the month. As of now, we do not have any clarity around the Narzo 50 A Prime’s India launch.

Though, we can expect that the company might introduce it along with the other devices heading for an India launch. The phone was also recently spotted on an Indian website which does hint that the launch is impending.

The teaser posted by the company on the Indonesian site also reveals some of the features of the phone. Let us have a look at them.

(Image credit: Realme)

Realme Narzo 50 A Prime specifications (expected)

The Realme Narzo 50 A Prime will be placed above the other phones in the lineup which include – Realme Narzo 50 and Narzo 50 A. Even though it is a fresh launch, it might come with minimal updates over the other two devices.

The microsite reveals that the phone will be available in at least a couple of colour options, a flat edges design, a flat rear panel with a dual-tone design, a triple camera setup at the back with a 50MP primary sensor and the front camera housed under a waterdrop notch.

Other key features that the teaser highlights include a 6.6-inch display with FHD resolution, fingerprint sensor housed under the power button, USB Type C port for charging, a 3.5mm headphone jack and bottom-firing speakers.

The teaser mentions massive power hinting at the phone’s battery pack. Previous reports hint that the phone might draw power from a 4980 mAh battery with 18W charging.