Realme X7 Pro full specs leak ahead of its launch

The launch of the Realme X7 and X7 Pro is imminent and but the website of the company has already showcased the specs of the Pro variant. Realme has been teasing the specs of the two smartphones for a while but this reveals the full specs of the Realme X7 Pro.

This does not seem to be a mistake on the part of the company, and it seems like it wants to promote the two new upcoming smartphones and the specs they will offer customers.

(Image credit: Realme)

Realme X7 Pro: Revealed specs

The specs revealed on the Realme website states that the Realme X7 Pro would feature a 6.55-inch Full HD+ Samsung made AMOLED panel with 120Hz and 240Hz touch sampling rate. It has a 91.6% screen-to-body ratio, 1200 nits of peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3 wide colour gamut, 103% NTSC coverage. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It could be the cheapest phone to offer an AMOLED display with a high refresh rate.

The Realme X7 Pro is powered by flagship-grade octa-core Dimensity 1000 Plus. It is built on 7nm fabrication process and has a clock speed of 2.6Ghz. It is a 5G capable chipset as well. The graphics will be taken care of by a 9-core Mali-77 GPU. The device also comes with vapour cooling system to keep the thermals under control.

Besides this the Realme X7 Pro will be available in 8+128GB and 8+256GB combo. LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.1 storage standards are used. In terms of cameras it will feature a quad-camera setup: a primary 64-megapixel Sony IMX 686 sensor with f/1.7 aperture. This is followed by an 8-megapixel(f/2.25) ultra-wide camera, 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel black and white portrait camera with f/2.4. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel single punch-hole camera.

The camera feature includes super night scene, panorama, pro mode, time-lapse, bokeh, HDR, ultra-wide-angle, super macro, AI scene recognition, AI beauty, filters, colourful mode, super text, portrait distortion correction, movie mode, UIS and UIS Max for stabilized video recording, ultra-wide video, 4K video, and Full HD @ 120fps video and HD slow-mo at 240fps.

Recently, the company brought the 65W fast charging tech to the budget segment with the Realme 7 Pro and the Narzo 20 Pro. The Realme X7 family does the same, promising to recharge the phone completely in under 40 minutes. And the Realme X7 Pro comes with a 4,500mAh battery.