Realme X7 Max and 4K smart TVs go on sale: price, specs, and availability

Realme’s three new products launched earlier this week will go on sale in India today for the first time. The Realme X7 Max mid-range smartphone and Realme’s two new 4K TVs will be up for grabs from today.

The Realme X7 Max is the brand’s newest offering in the sub Rs 30,000, which is also India’s first phone to feature MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset. The new smart TVs , on the other hand, offer hands-free voice assistants, which only a few smart TVs offer. Both products will go on sale today at 12 noon on Flipkart.

Realme X7 Max price in India and availability

The Realme X7 Max 8GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs 26,999 while the 12GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs 29,999. Colour options include Mercury Silver and Asteroid Black. As for the launch offers, you can avail 10% instant discount on CitiBank Credit and Debit cards and additional Rs 500 discount with EMI transactions. Buy Realme X7 Max on FlipkartView Deal

Realme smart TV 4K price in India and availability

The Realme smart TV 4K 50-inch is priced at Rs 39,999 while the 43-inch variant is priced at Rs 27,999. Buy Realme TV 4K on Flipkart

View Deal

Realme X7 Max specs

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh)

The Dimensity 1200 chipset powers the Realme X7 Max. It has a clock speed of up to 3GHz and comes with ample 5G bands support, in case you want to future proof yourself. The Realme X7 Max has a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate.

In terms of photography, the Realme X7 Max has a 64MP (Sony IMX682) primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro shooter along with a 16MP selfie camera on the front. The Realme X7 Max houses a 4,500mAh battery with 50W charging support and a 65W in-box charger. Other features include dual stereo speakers, a 3.5mm headphone jack, IPX4 rating, Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio.

Realme smart TV 4K specs

(Image credit: Realme)

With the only difference between the two smart TVs being the screen size, the 43-inch and 50-inch Realme smart 4K TVs come with UHD (3,840 x 2,160) resolution. The screen covers 83% NTSC coverage and 90% DCI-P3 coverage. Both models also support Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG formats. In terms of design, they have slim 2.6mm bezels on the sides and the top and a 97.2% screen to body ratio.

For audio, you get a 24W(2 X 12W) speaker setup with support for Dolby audio and DTS sound. Realme smart 4K TVs also bring hands-free Google Assistant, which means the TV can act as a standalone Google Nest Hub device, thanks to the built-in mic. On the software side, the TVs run on Android 10 TV OS with support for Chromecast, Netflix, YouTube, and over 5,000 apps.

As for the connectivity, the Realme smart 4K TVs come with three HDMI ports including an eARC, two USB ports, AV, tuner, ANT, LAN, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Other features include a quad-core MediaTek chipset, 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage.

Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!