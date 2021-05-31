Realme X7 Max launched – India’s first Dimensity 1200 phone

The Realme X7 Max is the company’s new premium mid-range smartphone, after being delayed due to the lockdown in India. Today, it was unveiled alongside a pair of new smart TVs.

A rebranded Realme GT Neo for the country, the Realme X7 Max joins the X7 and X7 Pro from earlier in the year in the company’s affordable 5G smartphone portfolio. While it was originally supposed to launch in early May, it still manages to be India’s first smartphone to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset.

Realme X7 Max price in India

Configuration Price 8GB + 128GB Rs 26,999 12GB + 256GB Rs 29,999

The Realme X7 Max is available in two variants. The 8GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs 26,999 while the 12GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs 29,999. Colour options include Mercury Silver, Asteroid Black and Milky Way. It will be available on Flipkart starting June 4.

Realme X7 Max specs and features

(Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh)

Design : Two-tone finish, 8.4mm, 179g

: Two-tone finish, 8.4mm, 179g Processor : MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G

: MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G Display : 6.43-inch Super AMOLED, 120Hz

: 6.43-inch Super AMOLED, 120Hz Camera : 64MP + 8MP + 2MP, 16MP front

: 64MP + 8MP + 2MP, 16MP front Battery: 4,500mAh, 50W fast charging

The Dimensity 1200 on the Realme X7 Max is MediaTek’s current flagship chipset for smartphones. It is an octa-core platform built on the 6nm process with a peak frequency of 3GHz. It is capable of dual-SIM 5G and supports a range of bands including n1, n28A, n40, n41, n77, n78, n79. That is paired with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

The Realme X7 Max has a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. It covers 100% of the DCI-P3 colour gamut and has a peak brightness of 1,000 nits. There’s also an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh)

For photography, the Realme X7 Max has three cameras on the back: a 64MP (Sony IMX682) primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro shooter along with a 16MP selfie camera on the front. Shooting modes include Pure RAW, Nightscape, Passport photo, 960fps video, UIS video stabilization, etc.

While the body is just about 8.4mm thick and 179g heavy, the Realme X7 Max houses a 4,500mAh battery. There’s also support for 50W Super Dart charging, which is claimed to take about 16 minutes for a 50% refill. Other features include dual stereo speakers, a 3.5mm headphone jack, IPX4 rating, Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio.

Realme also tells us that it is looking to bring premium flagships powered by the Snapdragon 888 to India in the near future — likely a reference to the Realme GT.