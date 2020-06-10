Realme X3 SuperZoom tipped to launch in India on June 26

The Realme X3 SuperZoom which was launched recently in Europe is expected to launch in India by the end of June.

According to a report by 91mobiles , citing retail sources, the Realme X3 SuperZoom will launch in India on June 26. The device was first teased by India CEO, Madhav Sheth back in May and so, the device was expected to arrive in the country.

The Realme X3 SuperZoom is a flagship smartphone from the company which features a periscopic camera and it is packed with the last-gen chipset to keep the costs as low as possible.

(Image credit: Realme)

What Realme X3 Super Zoom offers?

Well, as stated earlier, it is Realme’s first camera-centric flagship smartphone. It features a quad-camera array at the rear with a 64MP Samsung GW1 primary camera along with an 8MP periscope lens which is followed by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro shooter. The 8MP periscopic lens offers up to 5X Optical Zoom, 60X periscopic zoom and also features optical image stabilization. Other camera features include Starry Mode, Super Nightscape, Pro mode, and much more. You get a 32MP+8MP dual selfie snapper at the front.

Powering the device is the last-gen Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset. In Europe, the device was launched only in one variant - 12GB RAM with 256GB UFS 3.0 storage. However, in India, we expect the company to announce 6/8GB RAM variants with multiple configurations. The device also packs in a vapour cooling chamber that keeps the phone cool under intense gaming sessions.

It has a 6.5-inch Full HD+ LCD panel with a high 120Hz refresh rate. The display is protected by Gorilla Glass 5. The Realme X3 SuperZoom houses a 4,200mAh battery with 30W Dart charge via Type-C port. It is capable of charging the device from zero to full within an hour. And, lastly, you get a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, as the device sports an LCD panel.

Pricing

The Realme X3 SuperZoom is priced €499 (~Rs 41,000) in Europe for the 12+256GB variant. Since Realme is expected to bring other variants also we can expect the device to be priced around Rs 30,000 keeping in mind that Realme has always priced its devices aggressively in India as compared to the other markets including European market.

If Realme X3 SuperZoom launched for Rs 30,000, it will be taking on the OnePlus Z, which is said to launch sometime in July.