Realme X3 SuperZoom may launch in India on June 16

Among the key reasons behind Realme becoming one of the fastest growing brands in India is the fact that the company has been busy launching a slew of devices in quick succession. This strategy of flooding the market with devices and the overall value for money that Realme’s smartphones offer has been its mantra of success.

Continuing further on the same strategy, Realme might soon launch a couple or more devices in India, most probably on June 16th. These devices likely to debut in India are X3 series phones - Realme X3 SuperZoom, Realme X3 and Realme X3 Pro.

To recall, Realme X3 SuperZoom which comes with a 60x periscopic zoom camera was launched in Europe just last week. Priced at EUR 499, the phone comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage. It houses a 6.57-inch FHD+ LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and is powered by a 4200 mAh battery with a 30W charging support. The USP of this phone is its periscopic camera that offers 4x optical and up to 60x digital zoom.

The Realme X3, on the other hand, was spotted recently on the Google Play Console and looks like it is expected to come with similar specifications that include a Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC, a Full HD+ display, 6GB/8GB of RAM along with multiple storage options.

Apart from these two, the third device that may be revealed alongside is Realme X3 Pro. Though it is also expected to come with similar specifications, however not much is known about it apart from the fact that it may be one of the three devices that were spotted on the Play Console.

Though Realme has not yet confirmed the official date for announcing these phones in India, however since the X3 SuperZoom’s Indonesia launch is scheduled on June 16, reports suggest that it is likely that the company may introduce a couple of these phones or all of them in India on the same day.

How soon😏Which Processor to use? https://t.co/5cDE1Z1o7lJune 4, 2020

Even this cryptic tweet by Realme’s Chief Marketing Officer, Francis Wang where he has asked the users about the processor and launch date of the devices tease about the impending launch.

Since Realme has not yet mentioned anything officially about the launch of these devices and their availability in India, we will have to wait till the company decides to spill the beans. In any case, it is going to be a very exciting month in regards to smartphone launches as even Poco has started to tease about an impending launch.