Realme Pad to launch on September 9 - here's what we know

Realme has announced that the first Tab from the Chinese company is all set to be launched on September 9. And, India would the first geography where the Realme Tab would be making its official appearance.

Realme announced in a tweet that the event to launch the Realme Pad will take place at 12.30 PM on the day and even mentioned that the tab is as thin as 6.9mm which is its selling point to take on the competition.

Realme Pad design leak

By the wordings, we get an impression that the company is hoping for the Realme Pad to be in direct competition with the newest generation of Apple iPads. While the design specs appear to suggest this, it remains to be seen how the operating system and the overall user experience would compare with the market leader.

Design leaks, which had earlier appeared on Mysmartprice report appears to indicate that the Realme Pad may have borrowed in no less measure from the iPads.

The Realme Pad comes with rounded edges that seem to have been laser cut. The rear panel has a camera lens on the top right corner with a line down the middle of the camera. Some leaks claim that this could be a silo for a stylus.

Ports on the device include a 3.5mm one for audio, and a USB-C for charging. There are two speaker grilles beside the USB port for audio, and since we can't see the other panel we can't be sure whether the Tab supports stereo audio. The leak shows two colours - gold and dark grey.

Realme Pad specs leak

It has been some time since the Realme Pad was leaked worldwide and some specs have leaked from here and there and it suggests that the device could come with a 10.4-inch Full HD+ display with 1080x2400 pixels resolution and a pixel density of 325 PPI.

On the inside the tablet will apparently come with an octa-core Snapdragon 765G chipset along with 6GB RAM. Realme Pad may come with 64GB internal storage which is expected to be further expandable up to 512GB using a dedicated SD card slot.

For photography the Realme Tab is expected to come with an 8MP rear camera. On the front will have an 8MP camera as well for video calls and selfies for those that fancy one. Realme Pad may pack a 7100mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging via USB Type C port. The device will run on Android 11 operating system.