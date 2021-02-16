Realme GT Pro confirmed to be the next flagship device

Realme has been teasing the launch of its next flagship series for a while now. Codenamed Realme Race, the device was spotted on multiple instances which also gave out some of the key specs of the upcoming device.

In a Weibo post recently, Xu Qi Chase, a Realme executive posted a picture of a Nissan GT-R racing car model and confirmed that the new series which is rumoured to come with Snapdragon 888 will start a new series. In fact, this will a new flagship series on the sidelines of Realme X series.

The model car is a hint that the Realme Race which was code name while the phone was under development will be called the Realme GT when it launches. The Realme GT moniker was also confirmed when the device was spotted on TENAA.

The Realme GT series is likely to come with at least two phones - the vanilla Realme GT and Realme GT Pro. The Realme GT Pro will be high-end phone also will also be thicker as it will pack in the big battery as well. The vanilla Realme GT is expected to feature a slightly smaller screen and battery.

Realme GT Pro specs

The Realme GT Pro will be the company’s top of the line smartphone going by the leaked specs. The Realme GT Pro will come with a massive 6.8-inch display with a 3200 x 1440 resolution. If this trunks out to be true, this will be Realme’s first phone with a Quad HD display. Another interesting spec is that the device is tipped to feature a 160Hz refresh rate. We’ve never had a phone that refreshes this fast. For now, most phones are capped to either 120Hz or 144Hz.

Furthermore, the device will be powered by Snapdragon 888 processor which is the newest flagship SoC from Qualcomm. It is an octa-core flagship chipset with a clock speed of 2.84GHz. It brings up to 25% improvement in overall CPU performance. On the gaming front, the Adreno 660 GPU brings up to 35% faster graphics rendering compared to the previous generation. The Realme GT Pro is said to pack in 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

Realme has always been one of the smartphone makers to push the boundaries with its fast charging tech, with Realme GT Pro the company will offer 125W charging that will power a big 5,000mAh battery unit. As for the optics, the device will feature a 64MP primary camera along with two 13MP shooters which are likely to be telephoto and a wide-angle lens. Out of the box, the device will run on Android 11 based on Realme UI 2.0.

