Realme GT Neo 3 goes on sale for the first time today during Flipkart Big Saving Day

Realme’s recently launched GT Neo 3 and the 40-inch Smart TV X Full HD are up for sale for the first time today at Flipkart from 12 noon as part of the e-commerce platform’s sale event and Realme’s 4th Anniversary celebrations.

The successor to the GT Neo 2 this time packs a new Dimensity 8100 chipset and comes with a super-fast 150W charging adapter as well on the higher variants. The smartphone retains the iconic Ford Mustang GT racing stripes on the blue and white colour options of the device.

The Realme Smart TV X Full HD is the company's affordable model that brings support for HLG and HDR10 and features a bezel-less design. It runs on Android TV 11 and has a 24W quad stereo speakers with Dolby Audio

Here are all the offers available on the Realme GT Neo 3 and the Smart TV X Full HD during its first sale.

Realme GT Neo 3 launch offers, pricing and availability

(Image credit: Future / Jitendra Soni)

The Realme GT Neo 3 will be available in Nitro Blue, Sprint While and Asphalt Black colour options and come in three configurations. The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 36,999 and the 256GB storage model with the same RAM is priced at Rs 38,999. Both of these models come with 80W fast chargers in the box.

The higher 12GB RAM and 256GB model comes with the 150W fast charger and is priced at Rs 42,999.

During the first sale, the smartphone will get Rs 7,000 off for ICICI and SBI debit and credit cardholders during the Realme Anniversary sale as well as the Flipkart Big Saving Day sale. The discounts will not be available after May 8.

Readers must note that the offer for ICICI cards is available on Realme’s website , SBI cardholders can avail of the discount only on Flipkart.

Flipkart is also offering additional discount vouchers post-delivery of the products to purchase Google Nest Hub, Google Nest Mini and the Google Pixel A-series earbuds as well during the sale event.

Realme Smart TV X Full HD launch offers and pricing

The smart TV is priced at Rs 20,999 for the 40-inch model. Realme is providing Rs 1,000 off for prepaid purchases through its online store with an additional Rs 600 discount for MobiKwik users.

On Flipkart, SBI credit and debit cardholders will find many discounts and offers during the Big Saving Day event. You can get a Rs 1,000 discount if you transact using your credit or debit cards of any bank.

SBI cardholders get discounts of Rs 1,250 in addition to the previously mentioned offer.

Realme GT Neo 3 specifications

(Image credit: Future / Jitendra Soni)

Realme GT Neo 3 features a 6.7-inch 120Hz FHD+ AMOLED display and has a 1000Hz touch sampling rate. It also boasts 100% accuracy for the DCI-P3 colour gamut.

The smartphone is the first in India to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 5G SoC clubbed with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage on the base variant.

The Realme GT Neo 3 comes with a triple camera setup on the back featuring a primary 50MP camera with a Sony IMX 766 sensor with OIS, a secondary ultrawide lens and a macro camera. The front-facing camera on the smartphone features a 16MP camera.

The highlight of the smartphone is the 5,000 mAh battery that supports 150W UltraDart fast charging on the 256GB storage variant which claims a zero to 50 per cent charge time of 5 mins. However, the base models get an 80W adapter with the box.