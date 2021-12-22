Realme GT 2 series launch confirmed yet again - after a few false starts

Audio player loading…

Launch of the Realme GT 2 series has been a mystery over the past couple of weeks, with the company setting launch dates and playing truant - not once but twice. It was a nerve-racking experience for both the media and the brand custodians in India, as confusion prevailed. Now, all that is past and we do have an official launch date.

The brand has now confirmed that the Realme GT 2 series would make its global debut on January 4, 2022. The handsets would also launch in China the same day. Realme has already created interest by teasing some aspects of the Realme GT 2 Pro confirming the top-end chipset, excellent cameras and sound batteries.

The launch date confirmation was made via an official invite poster that was spotted by 91Mobiles. Thereafter, an official statement also mentioned that the devices will launch in China on the same day as the global launch. Though a lot of information on the handset is already in public space, we are still looking forward to what could be an intriguing device as it eyes the ultra-premium smartphone segment.

What makes the launch unique is the number of false starts that Realme appeared to have had towards the D-day. The first of these happened on December 9 and then we heard that Realme would hold a launch on December 20. The company did conduct an event, but only to highlight some industry-leading features on the device.

While a lot of information around the flagship Realme GT 2 Pro flagship model has already been made available, there isn't enough of it on the vanilla variant in this lineup. The device was spotted on the company's Indian website but there wasn't just enough information around the specifications or features.

The original Realme GT was unveiled in March 2021 but was released globally about five months later. The GT Master Edition and GT Neo 2 were unveiled in the last few months of the year but went on sale pretty quickly. Coming this early, the Pro model can better compete against the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S21, Xiaomi 12 and OnePlus 10.

(Image credit: Realme )

Realme GT 2 Pro - specifications and more

(Image credit: @Onleaks)

Realme GT 2 Pro is presumed the higher-end version of the GT Neo 2 that could bear some better upgrades. Realme has now officially confirmed that GT 2 Pro is one of the first phones to feature the newly launched Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

According to some past rumors, it may feature a 6.51-inch full HD Plus AMOLED screen and a 108MP primary sensor on the back. Later, anTuTu listing revealed that the device could feature a 120Hz refresh rate and 50MP snapper on the back. On the front, it could feature a 32MP camera. The Realme GT 2 Pro might run Android 12, likely with Realme UI 3.0 on the top.

The listing shows the model RMX3300 is powered by Qualcomm’s SM8450 SoC, which is widely expected to be called Snapdragon 8 Gen1 processor. The listing also mentions the device in the testing (which is a prototype) bears 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, 512GB UFS 3.1 storage. The smartphone could support 125W UltraDart charging, but the battery capacity is currently unknown.

