Realme C15 goes on sale in India at 12 noon

The Realme C15 will go on sale today in India for the first time. The device was launched in alongside the Realme C12 and Buds Classic recently.

The Realme C15 3+32GB is priced at Rs 9,999, the 4+64GB version is priced at Rs 10,999. It is available in Power Blue and Power Silver colour options. It will go on sale via Flipkart and Realme.com at 12 noon today.

Realme C15 specs

The Realme C15 features a 6.5- inches HD+ LCD screen with 1,600 x 720 pixels, 20:9 aspect ratio, and 88.7% screen to body ratio. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 chipset clocked at 2.3GHz. It is available in two variants 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage and 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. You also get a dedicated microSD card slot which supports up to 256GB of additional memory.

The Realme C15 houses a quad rear camera setup that consists of a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor, an 8MP(f/2.2) 119-degree ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2MP(f/2.4) black and white sensor, and a 2MP(f/2.4) retro sensor. While on the front, it has an 8MP sensor with an f/2.0 lens in the waterdrop notch.

This is also Realme’s first device to feature a massive 6000mAh battery. It is supported by an 18W fast charging via Micro USB port. The phone runs on Realme UI based on Android 10 and has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The other features onboard include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, and 3.5mm headphone jack. The device is thick at 9.8mm and weighs 209 grams.

