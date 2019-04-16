Realme 3 Pro features teased on Twitter, may launch with Realme C2 on April 22

Realme Mobiles will unveil its mid-range phone, the Realme 3 Pro in India on April 22 and has started teasing the upcoming product in a series of tweets. The company's CEO, Madhav Sheth was also a part of a YouTube video where he provided some hints about the Realme 3 Pro.

The Realme 3 Pro will take the fight straight to Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7 Pro when it launches in India next week. Sheth also hinted that Realme 3 Pro will come with a fast charger in the box unlike its competitor, the Redmi Note 7 Pro which supports Quick Charge 4 but does not come with a supported adapter. We know that the phone will come with a VOOC fast charger which makes the Realme 3 Pro the first phone of its kind to support OPPO's fast charging technology.

In addition to the Realme 3 Pro, Sheth also disclosed that the company will unveil a second phone. On Monday, a report on 91Mobiles states that the second phone to launch alongside is in fact the Realme C2. The report cites industry sources who have provided the publication with some of the key specifications of the phone.

Image Source: 91Mobiles

According to the report, the Realme C2 will be priced close to Rs 8,000 which puts it in the domain of entry-level smartphones. While there is no information on the size of the display, the report states it will feature a waterdrop notch and will be powered by MediaTek Helio P22 chipset. The front camera seems to have been upgraded from 5MP to an 8MP snapper. It is also rumored to have a 4,230mAh battery to boot.

Coming back to the Realme 3 Pro, the official Twitter handle of Realme Mobiles is actively teasing features of the upcoming phone and here is everything we know about it.

Everything we know about Realme 3 Pro

Just last week, Realme Mobiles CEO, Madhav Sheth posted a picture on Twitter revealing that the Realme 3 Pro will support Fortnite at the time of its launch. Lying adjacent on the table is the Redmi Note 7 Pro which doesn't support Fortnite yet.

How about playing #Fortnite on #realme3Pro? I believe #realme3Pro will be the 1st in its segment that can directly support it. Tried to play this game on some latest "Pro" devices but none of them could manage. When it comes to speed, chipset matters.RT to win 1 Rm3pro. pic.twitter.com/j5SKOrXA2gApril 10, 2019

The apparent jab by Sheth is an indication that the Realme 3 Pro could be powered by either Qualcomm's Snapdragon 710 or Snapdragon 670 as both these chipsets were launched in late 2018, are backed by Adreno 616 GPU and support Fortnite.

On the other hand, the Realme 3 Pro visited Geekbench recently and its listing revealed that it features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display, is powered by Snapdragon 710 with 6GB of RAM and runs on Android 9.0 Pie under the company's ColorOS 6.0.

If you don't wish to miss out on the little things, watch out for #realme3Pro and capture every detail with super slo-mo!Launching at 12:30PM, 22nd Apr.#SpeedAwakens pic.twitter.com/FrjzfiHBJoApril 15, 2019

Realme 3 Pro will have a hyper boost mode which will optimize gaming experience, speed shot mode in the camera to get that perfect frame and a super slow-motion video recording option. On the design front, the Realme 3 Pro picks up some elements from the previous phones in this series and builds upon them with a new pattern on the rear panel.

Realme 3 Pro launches on April 22 in India at 12:30 PM at an event in New Delhi.