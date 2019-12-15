Rams vs Cowboys live stream: how to watch today's NFL football 2019 from anywhere

The race to the playoffs is on and this weekend you’ll get to see the Los Angeles Rams go up against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium as Super Bowl 2020 looms. This is a game you won’t want to miss as the Cowboys will surely be looking for revenge against Los Angeles after they lost to the Rams during the divisional round of last season’s playoffs. We’re here to make sure you catch every minute of today’s game - see how to get a Rams vs Cowboys live stream regardless of where in the world you are.

Los Angeles Rams vs Dallas Cowboys - when and where? The Los Angeles Rams will take on the Dallas Cowboys at the 100,000 AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Kick-off time is set for 3.25pm local time, so that’s 4.25pm ET, 1.25pm PT, 9.25pm GMT or 8.25am AEDT on Monday.

The Rams are going into today’s game 8-5 after experiencing a series of losses during weeks 4-6 when the team was defeated by the Buccaneers, the Seahawks and the 49ers. However, Los Angeles has won its last two games against the Cardinals and the Seahawks. The Rams are currently at third place in the NFC West and a win today could go a long way to earning them a place in the playoffs and maybe even another shot at the Super Bowl if they play their cards right in the postseason.

Dallas may have started the season strong with three wins but unfortunately the team dropped the ball during weeks 4-6 and they still haven’t quite recovered. The Cowboys are going into today’s game 6-7 after losing their last three games. The team’s head coach Jason Garrett may want revenge against the Rams for last season’s defeat but he’s on thin ice already after the way this season has played out for the Cowboys.

Whether you’re a Rams fan in Los Angeles, a Cowboys fan in Dallas or just want to tune into to see the rematch of last year’s divisional playoff game - we’ll show you how to get a Rams vs Cowboys live stream regardless of where in the world you are so you don’t miss a single play.

Watching this game from the US, UK, Canada or Australia? We'll tell you how to catch the NFL game further down in the article.

But if you're somewhere else in the world - or if a coverage blackout is stopping you from watching in the US - then there's still a way you can live stream the Rams vs Cowboys online (and you don't even have to slum it with a grainy, illegal feed you've found on Reddit). Instead you could use a VPN - or Virtual Private Network - to change the IP address to one in a different state or country which does have a stream. And it's not even hard to do.

We've tested over 100 VPNs to try and settle on the best and we think that ExpressVPN is the MVP. It's fast, secure and compatible with loads of devices (including Android, iOS, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, etc). From there, you simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. Choose any country showing a live NFL stream and watch as if you were in that country.

How to watch the Rams vs Cowboys in the US

If you live in the US and have a television, you’ll be able to watch this NFL game as it airs on Fox . The network will show today’s Rams vs Cowboys game at 4.25pm ET / 1.25pm PT. You can also stream this game on your mobile devices using the Fox Sports app but you will need to login using the credentials from your cable provider. Having a tough time justifying the price of a premium cable subscription just to watch the NFL this season? Don’t worry as there are now a wide variety of different streaming services available, all at different price points, to help you watch this game. To make things easier for you, we’ve listed a few of our favorites below.

Can I watch with the NFL Game Pass?

Well it's a no and a yes. The NFL Game Pass in the US will only let you watch a replay of the game, but not the live action.

Interestingly, it's a different story with an International NFL Game Pass where all 256 regular season games are being shown absolutely live...shame you can't officially get access to that if you and your laptop's IP address is in the US.

Other ways cord cutters can stream NFL live online

Sling TV $40 per month - Sling TV splits its live NFL options across its $25 a month Blue plan and $25 a month Orange plan. By combining the two, you get a $10 dollar discount and access to Fox, NBC, ESPN and the NFL Network.

Hulu with Live TV $40 per month - Hulu with Live TV includes CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN but does not come with NFL Network.

FuboTV $35 for the first month - FuboTV gives you the first month at a discounted rate but after that the price increases to $45 a month. The service includes CBS, Fox, NBC and the NFL Network but does not come with ESPN.

DirecTV Now $50 per month - DirecTV Now includes CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and for $5 extra you can add the NFL Network. However, with this service you can only watch football on local TV stations live.

YouTubeTV $40 per month - YouTubeTV gives you access to CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN but just like with Hulu with Live TV, there is no NFL Network.

How to watch stream Cowboys vs Rams live in the UK

If you want to follow your favorite American football team all the way to the Super Bowl this year, then your first option should be NFL’s International Game Pass as it allows you to watch every regular season game for £143.99 or just 50p per game! While Sky Sports will show a number of NFL games on TV in the UK this season, unfortunately the network won’t be showing today’s Rams vs Cowboys game which makes Game Pass your best option to watch it. Out of the UK this weekend? If geo-blocking is getting in your way of watching the NFL action then you could try downloading and installing a VPN as described further up the page. That will let you then change your IP address to the UK and watch as if you were sat back at home.

Get a NFL live stream in Canada for Free

Unfortunately TSN won’t be showing today’s Rams vs Cowboys game but thankfully the streaming service DAZN will. With DAZN you’ll be able to watch this game online, on mobile and even on your favorite streaming devices as the service supports Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One and PS4. It costs $20 a month or $150 per year but there is also a FREE TRIAL available if you want to test it out for yourself to watch the Rams vs Cowboys.

Live stream Rams vs Cowboys in Australia