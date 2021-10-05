Rainbow Six Siege Y6S3.2 patch is now live

Rainbow Six Siege is in the middle of Operation Crystal Guard and it seems to have received another update to fix some of the issues that players have been having with the new season.

This new update is now live on the main server with the size being 1.40 GB for Ubisoft Connect and 1.2GB for Steam. It bring some new tweaks and improvements besides bug fixes in the game.

Rainbow Six Siege Y6S3.2 patch details

The new Rainbow Six Siege Y6S3.2 patch brings Visual Improvements to the scoreboard with reduced overall size and improved readability. There are some changes to the performance metrics as well. PC users can now display real-time performance metrics in the HUD such as FPS, latency, and NVIDIA-related metrics. This feature can be turned On in the Options menu, and players can choose between Minimal and Advanced Metrics.

There are several bug fixes with this new update as well. The ones in gameplay include when one player downs a teammate and another player eliminates the teammate, the player who downed them will be removed from the match. And muffled sound is heard on some automatic weapons.

Level design fixes include when the player can get stuck between the barrels and garbage bags at EXT Teacups on Theme Park map. Multiple issues with planting or picking up the defuser in specific areas on various maps. Rappel exploit allows players to reach location that should be inaccessible on new Coastline map. Various LOD issues on Yacht and Tower maps have also been fixed

Fixes involving operators include Game crashes when Mira's Black Mirror is ejected while an active Cluster Charge is attached to it. Pulse's Cardiac Sensor appears to be stuck on the "Connecting..." screen when a player views Pulse in Support Mode. Animation is missing when player tries to exit rappel with Osa's Talon-8 Shield equipped. Player is able to exit rappel with Osa's Talon-8 Shield equipped. There are other bug fixes with the UI as well all of which can be found here.