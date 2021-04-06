Rainbow Six: Parasite 5-minute gameplay has been leaked

Rainbow Six: Parasite is set to launch soon if we go by the current timeline that Ubisoft has shared. And before the launch of the game takes place we seem to have seen quite a bit of leaked gameplay.

The previous leak saw a whole hour of gameplay of Rainbow Six: Parasite leaked and now another leak shows off a 5-minute gameplay clip. But both clips have now been removed from YouTube. The game was announced back at E3 2019 and since there has hardly been any news about it.

Ubisoft on its part though has delayed the game a couple of times, with the most recent reason being that the desired polishing of the game is yet to take place and is going slow because of the lockdowns and people working from home because of Covid-19.

The 5-minute gameplay comes from DBL Online and it shows off the Operator Ela from Rainbow Six Siege and how she appears in the game with her modified weapons. Both Ela's primary Scorpion EVO 3 A1 SMG and secondary RG15 Handgun have a new look in the game which goes with the theme of Rainbow Six: Parasite.

The clip starts off by showing what looks like a loadout screen where players can choose the weapons and gadgets that their Operators start the round with. The clip shows off Alibi's loadout and we see some new elements like a Scan grenade along with an ammo satchel and body armor.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: DBL Online) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: DBL Online) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: DBL Online) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: DBL Online)

The round or level that we see the gameplay of next is called "No one left behind" which essentially comes with the objectives of rescuing other Operators that have been infected. Here we see Ela take on a hoard of Parasitic creatures some of whom even have the ability to do ranged attacks. While this shows off the PvE experience in the game we wonder if there is any PvP elements that Ubisoft is adding.

Rainbow Six: Parasite is apparently set for release sometime later this year for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X and S.