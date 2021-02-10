Qualcomm announces world's first 10 Gigabit 5G modem - Snapdragon X65

Mobile chipset maker Qualcomm has announced the 4th-generation Snapdragon X65, which it claimed as the world’s first 10 gigabit 5G modem.

Snapdragon X65 is the company’s biggest leap in 5G solutions since the commercialization of its first modem-RF system.

Qualcomm said it is designed to support the fastest 5G speeds currently available with fiber-like wireless performance and makes best use of available spectrum for network flexibility, capacity and coverage.

The Snapdragon X65 will likely be used by Apple in future generation iPhones.

To be available on commercial devices by late 2021

“The 5G transition presents the biggest opportunity for Qualcomm as mobile technology is poised to benefit virtually every industry,” Qualcomm president and CEO-elect Cristiano Amon said. Qualcomm added that Snapdragon X65 5G Modem-RF System will play a critical role in enabling new 5G use cases not only for redefined premium smartphone experiences, but also across mobile broadband, compute, XR, industrial IoT, 5G private networks and fixed wireless access.

Snapdragon X65 brings together all the key 5G breakthroughs expected from the world’s leading wireless innovator,” said Durga Malladi, senior vice president and general manager, 4G/5G, Qualcomm Technologies.

This will fuel the rapid expansion of 5G while enhancing coverage, power efficiency and performance for users. And with extended range, high-power capabilities, Snapdragon X65 and X62 are also at the heart of the expansion of 5G into fixed wireless access and cloud-connected computing opportunities, he added.

For the record, Snapdragon X62 5G Modem-RF System is a modem-to-antenna solution optimized for mainstream adoption of mobile broadband applications.

Snapdragon X65 and Snapdragon X62 are currently sampling to customers. Commercial devices based on them are expected to launch by late 2021.

Via: Qualcomm