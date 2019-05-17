PUBG Mobile 0.12.5 update brings Royale Pass Season 7, new weapon and more

PUBG Mobile 0.12.5 update is rolling out to players which also kicks off Royale Pass Season 7 along with a new weapon and bunch of gameplay fixes. App Annie has also reported that PUBG Mobile recently crossed 100 million active monthly users and while it's still behind Fortnite, the new update brings in a slew of new features to the game.

The key highlight of this new update is Royale Pass Season 7 which will provide exclusive outfits, emotes and rewards. In addition, the EZ Mission License offers a discount on different crates.

PUBG Mobile 0.12.5 update is 210MB in size and resets the tier system along with kicking off the Royale Pass Season 7.

The new update also brings in a new semi-automatic machine pistol- the Skorpion - which chambers 9mm rounds and has five slots for attachments. These include extended mag which bumps up the magazine capacity to 40 rounds, half grip, laser sight, light grip, red dot sight, stock for Micro UZI, handgun suppressor and a vertical foregrip. The Skorpion will spawn on all the four maps of PUBG Mobile.

Tencent has also added a dedicated server for the players in the Middle East which will reduce the playtime lag that's experienced in the region.

Other than that, a bunch of tweaks has been made to the player avatar with some adjustments to the subscription packages. Players will notice a new battle points tab in the Shop and the audio has been fine-tuned as well.

