Pratik Gandhi in The Great Indian Murder: How to catch the new thriller series

Pratik Gandhi, as an actor, was not all that well known outside of the usual circles. But the gripping Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story series on SonyLIV in 2020 changed his world upside down. He became popular all across the country, and was flooded with interesting offers. Reports have it that he has signed Bollywood movie with Taapsee Pannu and a separate Netflix series that would be an espionage drama.

But right now the focus is on The Great Indian Murder, a new web series that features him and Richa Chadha in the leads, that is set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from February 4.

What is The Great Indian Murder all about

Apart from Pratik and Richa, who play investigating sleuths in a high-profile murder case, others in the cast include Raghubir Yadav, Shashank Arora, Sharib Hashmi and Ashutosh Rana.

Directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, who had previously helmed films like the biopic Paan Singh Tomar and the thriller Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster, the new web series The Great Indian Murder is based on the novel Six Suspects by writer Vikas Swarup whose book Q&A was the one that was made into the Oscar-winning Slumdog Millionaire.

The series has been produced by Ajay Devgn and Reel Life Entertainment.

The story is centered on the murder of son of the Home Minister of Chhattisgarh. The guy is killed in cold blood at a party thrown by him to celebrate his acquittal in a rape and murder case. As the book's name suggested, there are six suspects, And on their trail are DCP Sudha Bhardwaj (played by Richa) and Suraj Yadav of Central Bureau of Investigation (played by Pratik).

Pratik was quoted as saying in a promo release that he was very thoughtful in selecting his next web series and that "The Great Indian Murder seemed like the right choice."

For Disney+ Hotstar, this series is important as its previous big series release Humans did not impress much. The Great Indian Murder will begin streaming on February 4 in Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Bengali.

