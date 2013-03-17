Pebble Smartwatch gets a Mario-inspired watch face through first SDK

Pebble, the makers of the phenomenally successful Kickstarter-backed Smartwatch, has announced plans to release its first public SDK.

The software development kit will be geared to allow developers to design and implement more watch faces for the Bluetooth-enabled smartphone companion and will be released in the second week of April.

In a video published on the firm's Kickstarter page, the start-up showcased some designs already put forward by those within the Pebble developer community.

They include Mario grabbing a coin and a dragon blinking as every minute passes, while there's also an example of a watch face in Dutch and even a version that allows users to play Snake on the Smartwatch.

Shifting focus

Founder Eric Migicovsky said the SDK is more "proof on concept" and doesn't yet allow for developers to create apps that involve the accelerometer, or control how the Smartwatch interacts with Android and iOS devices.

Migicovsky was keen to point out that the impending SDK launch showed that the Smartwatch team was "shifting its focus from the initial getting started period to supporting developers."

He also revealed that the company has built 40,000 Smartwatch devices so far, as it seeks to put them in the hands (or on the wrists) of the near-70,000 backers who supported the project.

The Pebble Smartwatch can be pre-ordered on the company's website for $150 (around UK£99, AUD$144).

