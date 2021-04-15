Poco X3 Pro now available without flash sale on Flipkart

The Poco X3 Pro is the newest offering from the company under the sub-Rs 20,000 category and has been a hit with the consumers. The smartphone was launched back on March 30 and was available only through flash sales.

But now the smartphone is freely available on Flipkart for those that want to purchase it. The base variant of the Poco X3 Pro which features 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 18,999 while the higher variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 20,999. It is offered in Golden Bronze, Steel Blue and Graphite Black colour options.

Poco X3 Pro: Specs and feature

The Poco X3 Pro happens to the world’s first smartphone to feature the Snapdragon 860 chipset, which is apparently an upgraded version of the Snapdragon 855 from 2019. This makes it the only phone with a Snapdragon 8 series processor in this segment.

In terms of a display, the Poco X3 Pro has a 6.67-inch 120Hz LCD screen with a touch response rate of 240Hz. While Gorilla Glass 6 protection saves the screen from the outside, the smart refresh rate feature preserves the battery life. The display also comes with HDR10 for better visuals.

For photography, the Poco X3 Pro has a quad-camera setup on the back. The primary camera has a 48MP f/1.79 sensor, besides this there is an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro shooter and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies there is a 20MP camera on the front of the smartphone. The Poco X3 Pro uses Spectra 380 ISP which improves features such as portrait mode, dual video, clones, sky replacement, selective colour and more.

The Poco X3 Pro comes with a 5,160mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. Other features of the smartphone include dual stereo speakers, an infrared blaster, Android 11, etc. Besides this chipset, the Poco X3 Pro is also the only phone under Rs 20,000 with UFS 3.1 storage, which should make all operations faster, along with LPDDR4X RAM.

