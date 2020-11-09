Poco X3 price drop on Flipkart - but there are some conditions

The Poco X3, which was launched in India under the Rs.20,000 price range, is now available on Flipkart at a special discount of Rs.1,500. However, the pre-condition to avail this discount is that buyers use either ICICI Bank credit cards or credit and debit cards from Citibank.

The Poco X3 comes in three configurations. The 6GB + 64GB variant is priced at Rs 16,999, the 6GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs 18,499 and the top 8GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs 19,999. In case, buyers have access to the above plastic cards, the prices drop to Rs 14,499, Rs 16,999 and Rs 17,499 respectively. Colour options include Cobalt Blue and Shadow Gray.

Poco X3: Specifications

The Poco X3 is the world’s first smartphone to be powered by the Snapdragon 732G chipset. This is an octa-core chipset built on the 8nm process with the two gold cores clocked at 2.3GHz. The Adreno 618 GPU takes care of the graphics with a 15% higher frequency. This is paired to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128 UFS 2.1 storage, which can be expanded to 512GB. To keep up the gaming performance, a new LiquidCool Technology Plus layer has been added to control the thermals.

On the display front, we get a large 6.67-inch LCD screen with a Full HD+ resolution. It is also capable of HDR10 playback and HD video playback, thanks to the Widevine L1 support. As with its predecessor, the device has a refresh rate of 120Hz and a touch response rate of 240Hz, making it among the only ones in the segment to do so. DynamicSwitch smartly adjusts the refresh rate to be more efficient. It is protected by Gorilla Glass 5.

The Poco X3 packs in a large 6,000mAh battery. The global variant had a comparatively smaller 5,120mAh pack. It offers 33W fast charging with a Type-C charger included in the box. It runs on Poco Launcher 2.0 based on MIUI 12.

Other hardware features include dual stereo speakers with the primary loudspeaker on the bottom and the earpiece doubling as the second one. For wireless audio transmission, there’s also the aptX HD support. The 3.5mm headphone jack and the IR blaster is also present. For biometric authentication, there’s a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The entire device is also IP53 water-resistant. An anti-bacterial silicone case and a screen protector will also be included.

As for the cameras, the Poco X3 has a new quad-camera array. There’s a primary 64MP f/1.89 camera (Sony IMX682), followed by a 13MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro shooter and a depth sensor. On the front is a 20MP selfie shooter, which resides in a punch-hole notch. New shooting modes include night-time filters, AI Sky Scaping 3.0, portrait modes, etc.