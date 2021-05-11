Poco F3 GT could be cheaper than expected, thanks to downgrades

The Poco F3 GT is expected to be one of the most affordable high-end gaming smartphones in India when it launches. A new leak suggests that it could be a lot more affordable, but a lot less gaming.

The Poco F3 GT was expected to be the global counterpart of the Redmi K40 Gaming phone , which was unveiled in China in late April. Xiaomi sub-brands often share devices between them, so this move wouldn’t be very surprising. However, there seems to be another device from the company which might actually end up being the next Poco flagship in countries like India.

Digital Chat Station, a leakster based out of China took to Weibo to reveal that there will be another gaming device in the Redmi K40 family in the near future, which will be cheaper than the existing one. The “Lite” variant is tipped to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1100 chipset instead, and is expected to lose the gaming-specific features such as physical shoulder triggers and RGB lighting — presumably in favour of a more conventional design.

#PocoF3GT Poco F3 GT specifications.-Mediatek Dimensity 1100-8+256GB-FHD+-120hz refresh rate with HDR 10+ support-64MP main camera-5000mAh battery with 67Watt fast chargingNote: Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition image is used for reference.Via: https://t.co/pmSwBvzuf8 https://t.co/MerXVzzhm7 pic.twitter.com/Bh7rTXKKkGMay 8, 2021 See more

According to the source, the other specifications of the gaming phone include a Full HD+ display with a high refresh rate and a punch-hole notch, 64MP primary camera, a 5,000mAh battery and support for 67W fast charging. Reports state that the Poco F3 GT in global markets will actually be based on this cheaper sidekick instead.

The speculation does seem to make sense as Poco has always tried to be a price leader with its smartphones. While most of its phones have excelled at gaming, none has been a dedicated gaming smartphone. Losing the additional bells and whistles should help bring the price lower.

In India, the Poco X3 Pro continues to be the most premium offering from the brand, with a starting price of Rs 18,999. If the Poco F3 GT does make it to the country, it will take that crown — and become the first true successor to the Poco F1 from 2018. For reference, in China the Redmi K40 Gaming phone starts at CNY 1,999, which converts to about Rs 23,000.

