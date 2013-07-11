Offline mapping button was lost, now found in Google Maps update

The latest Google Maps app arrived yesterday and it was an all-singing, all-dancing tablet-friendly update but for one notable exception: instead of hitting a simple button to make maps available offline, Google wanted you to waste tedious seconds typing in the command "OK Maps" into the search box.

We were confused, you were confused, everyone was confused. In what world was this a sensible development?

In no world, apparently, as Google has now made a "Make this map area available offline" clickable boxout for the app. Revolutionary stuff.

