Nokia's Windows Phone link-up on hold until 'Mango' update

Nokia won't be releasing any Windows Phone 7 handsets until Microsoft has pushed through its major OS update later in the year, codenamed 'Mango'.

Stephen Elop, CEO of Nokia, has been cagey about a Nokia Windows Phone UK release date and now, according to sources, the company is going to play the waiting game for the new OS update, which means we won't see any handsets this side of October.

Nokia not in seventh heaven

Nokia has been very careful to not mention that the company will be offering Windows Phone 7 handsets, which makes a lot of sense given that the upcoming Mango update is looking increasingly likely to be called Windows Phone 7.5.

Mango is being seen as a major refresh of the current Windows Phone 7 OS and will act as bridge between Windows Phone 7 and the launch of Windows Phone 8 in 2012.

Elop has stated that we will see the Windows Phone operating system on a Nokia device this year, but the company will be shipping them "in volume" in 2012.

Via the Guardian