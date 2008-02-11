Nokia N96: "The one to watch"

Nokia today upped the stakes in its battle with Apple for the high-end mobile phone market.

As we predicted Friday, the Finnish mobile phone firm today announced the Nokia N96 at the

Mobile World Congress

.

The Nokia N96 multimedia phone is optimised for watching TV and video, Nokia said. The handset features a large 2.8-inch screen, 16GB of internal memory and support for high-quality videos in a wide range of formats, including MPEG-4, Windows Media Video, and Flash Video.

Nokia Video Center

Videos can be streamed and downloaded from the Nokia Video Center, which offers various mobile content ranging from movie trailers and comedy to news from the likes of YouTube, Reuters, and Sony Pictures.

There’s also a built-in DVB-H receiver which allows you to tune in to live TV broadcasts on your mobile. Plus you also get Wi-Fi and high-speed HSDPA internet connectivity.

Massive memory

The 16GB memory is enough to hold 40 hours of video content, Nokia said, and there’s room for even more storage thanks to the expandable microSD card slot which can handle up to 8GB.

There’s also a 3.5mm headphone connector and built-in 3D stereo speakers for music fans. The Nokia Maps application offers city guides, a pedestrian mode and voice-guided car navigation. There’s also a 5-megapixel camera with Carl Zeiss optics, flash and video light, which also shoots DVD-like quality video at 30fps.

The Nokia N96 will start shipping in the third quarter of 2008, priced at €550 plus tax.