Google set to unleash Gtalk video calling on Android 2.3.4

Google may release a new version of Gingerbread, Android 2.3.4, at Google I/O next month, complete with the ability to make video calls through Gmail.

The speculation comes after a Samsung-affiliated Twitter user tweeted that he had "Just had a video call using gmail on Nexus S. Impressive quality @googlenexus Gingerbread 2.3.4" and hash-tagged it "io2011".

Although Android does have a proprietary video calling facility on Android 2.3, it can only be used to call Android phone-to-phone, much like Apple's original FaceTime app.

Like FaceTime, but not

Apple has since introduced a desktop version of its in-house video calling system, and Google looks likely to follow suit with the supposed new feature seeing Android users able to video call desktop Gmail users and potentially non-Android phones with mobile Gmail.

Google I/O is the search giant's developer conference which is taking place in San Francisco on 10-11 May.

We're not going to be holding our breath for Gtalk video calling on Android though; last year's I/O announcements included Google Music and Google TV neither of which have yet made it to the UK.

Via Android Police