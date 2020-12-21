Philips’s massive 49-Inch curved 5K monitor is now available in India

In case you’re one of the few who prefer using a super-wide monitor then TPV Technology, a Philips licensee, has introduced a massive 49-inch super-wide curved monitor in India.

The Red-dot design award winner, Philips 499P9H1 offers a super-wide 32:9 aspect ratio, multiView screen and USB-C for connectivity. To support video calls and Windows Hello facial recognition, the monitor also comes with a 2.0-megapixel pop-up webcam with microphone and LED indicator.

Best monitor 2020: the top 10 monitors and displays we’ve reviewed

Best ultrawide monitors 2020: the top ultrawide monitors we've tested

Best curved monitors 2020: excellent curved displays for more immersive viewing

Philips 499P9H1 price and availability in India

Since this is one of its kind monitors aimed at professionals, purchasing this monitor sets you back with Rs. 179,000 and can be bought from partner offline stores and eCommerce stores like Amazon.

Philips 499P9H1 specs and features

This performance-oriented monitor offers 5120 x 1440 resolution with an expansive 32:9 SuperWide screen offering graphics in a large format that is equivalent to two-full-size monitors in one. It comes with a 1800r curvature and matches that of the human eye and immerses the user into a distraction less yet unmatched experience.

The curved display offers immersive experience while playing games or professional activities like graphic designing, video editing etc. It allows users to spread out sheets, documents making multitasking easier than ever. In case you work on multiple computers simultaneously, the in-built KVM switch lets you control two separate PCs at the same time with one monitor-keyboard-mouse set up.

The monitor comes equipped with VESA-certified HDR 400 technology that offers brighter whites, darker blacks and results in crisp and realistic images with dazzling colours. In terms of connectivity options, it comes with a built-in USB-C docking station with power delivery offering convenient docking as well as high-speed data transfer.