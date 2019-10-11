Philips unveils a new range of audio products ahead of the festive season

Philips Audio launched a range of audio products catering to personal listening as well as indoor uses. These include headphones, soundbars and Bluetooth speakers.

Philips is a household name in the audio space. These new launches add more options across all categories, while bringing new features such as Google Assistant, Dolby Atmos tuning and 3D surround sound.

Wireless Bluetooth headphones

(Image credit: Philips)

Two new headphones were announced under the Philips Performance range, TAPH805 and TAPN505. The former are wireless over-ear headphones with Active Noise Cancellation, and have Google Assistant built-in to read notifications, make calls and manage playlists. It has a battery life of 30 hours and is priced at Rs 13,990.

The TAPN805s are in-ear neckband earphones with support for Google Assistant and have a battery life of 14 hours. They will retail at Rs 11,990.

Philips also brought the UpBeat True Wireless headphones that come with a charging case which can also be used as a power bank. These connect via Bluetooth 5.0 and have long-lasting battery life. Pricing for the Philips SHB2505 starts at Rs 7,999 and Rs 8,999 for the SHB2515.

Soundbars

(Image credit: Philips India)

Two soundbars were added to Philips Audio range, viz. the HTL3320 and HTL3310, which emphasize on sound quality. They have a sleek profile and can be mounted on a wall or table-top and can be connected to TVs, gaming consoles, MP3 players and DVD players.

These come equipped with twin tweeters and virtual surround sound technology which can simulate a 5.1 experience. These will be priced at Rs 20,990 and 18,990.

Bluetooth speakers

(Image credit: Philips)

Joining the fray, we had the Philips BT6620 Bluetooth speaker which has lights on the outside that play along the beats of the song. It is splash-proof and comes in black, red and blue colour variants and will be available at Rs 5,990.