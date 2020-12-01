Philips sues Xiaomi India for patent infringement

Philips has alleged Xiaomi of infringing patented technology and has approached the Delhi high court to stop the Chinese smartphone maker from manufacturing as well as selling certain smartphones. Philips has alleged that three different patents related to Universal Mobile Telecommunications Service or UMTS enhancements (HSPA, HSPA+ and LTE technologies) are being violated by Xiaomi in India

Aside, the Dutch company is also looking for an injunction to direct the customs authorities at every port including airports to not allow imports of all Xiaomi smartphones including the ones that are specified in the application.

According to the reports, Philips is not only looking to ban the sales of these devices but it also wants Xiaomi to be stopped from “manufacturing /assembling, importing, selling, offering for sale, advertising including through their and third party websites certain mobile phones and any future or other devices or models” that violate the said patents.

The Delhi High court has given Xiaomi India four weeks to file its reply and has ordered Xiaomi to maintain an amount of Rs. 1000 crore in their bank accounts that are operated in India on or before December 2. The next hearing date for the case is scheduled on January 18 2021.

While we do not have information of specific models in question, however, the technologies in question are used in most smartphones these days. We’ve reached out to both Xiaomi and Philips and their response is awaited at the time of filing this story.

