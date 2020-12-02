Oppo Reno 5 series comprising of three devices to be unveiled on December 10

Oppo’s Reno series smartphones are considered to be one of the most elegant looking yet featuring cutting edge technology. This probably is the good enough reason to explain why there is a massive amount of interest around the upcoming Reno 5 smartphone.

All the three different variants of Oppo Reno 5 series, including the Reno 5 5G, Reno 5G Pro and Reno 5G Pro Plus, were recently spotted on certifications sites confirming their the names and some of the key specifications ahead of the launch.

Oppo Reno 5 series key specifications

A popular Chinese leakster that goes by the name of Digital Chat Station on Twitter had recently posted an image of three different Oppo devices. His post is in line with the previous reports suggesting the presence of three phones in the lineup.

This image clearly suggests that the base variant may come with a flat display and slightly thicker bezel at the ‘chin’ while the Pro and the Pro Plus may house larger and curved displays each. All three variants are supposed to come with a punch-hole display to house the front-firing camera.

The TENAA and HDR+, listings give us a fair idea of the specifications of the trio of the devices. The Reno 5 is expected to come with a 6.43-inch display while both the Pro variants may rock a bigger 6.55-inch display.

In terms of processing power, the vanilla variant of Reno 5 may be powered by a Snapdragon 765G SoC, while the Reno 5 Pro may come with a Dimensity 1000 Plus chipset and a Snapdragon 865 chipset could power the Reno 5 Pro Plus variant. This means that all three variants will be 5G capable.

Talking about the optics, the Reno 5 and Reno 5 Pro may come with a quad-camera setup at the back with a 64-megapixel primary sensor. You may find an ultra-wide angle, a depth sensor and a macro sensor present to do the needful. On the other hand, the Oppo Reno Pro Plus is said to house a 50-megapixel primary sensor coupled with a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, a 12-megapixel telephoto sensor letting you zoom in to remote objects and a 2-megapixel macro camera. All the three devices in the Reno 5 Series are expected to rock a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Another common factor in three devices could be the 65-watt fast charging tech though the battery pack may differ in each. The base Reno 5 may come with a 4300 mAh battery, Reno 5 Pro may house a slightly larger 4350 mAh battery while a 4500 mAh battery pack may power the Reno 5 Pro Plus.

(Image credit: Oppo)

After various rumours and speculations, the Chinese smartphone maker took to Weibo to announce the launch date of Reno 5 series as December 10 in China. There is no word around the global availability of these phones yet.

