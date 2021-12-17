Oppo patents a phone with an under-display camera - Here’s what we know

Audio player loading…

Recently, Oppo has officially launched its first foldable smartphone called Oppo Find N 5G. The smartphone was unveiled in the Oppo Inno Day 2021 along with other camera innovations like Air Glass and retractable camera.

Now, reports indicate that the company might democratise the under-display camera feature too.

In a report published by Let's Go Digital, it has been mentioned that Oppo has acquired a patent from World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) for a smartphone with an under-display camera and a rear secondary mini-display.

The mini display will be situated adjacent to the multi-rear camera setup. Speculations are that the smartphone could be a part of the Oppo Find X4 series, most probably Oppo Find X4 Pro. However, there has been no confirmation regarding the same until now.

Oppo's under-display camera smartphone

A few months ago, the under-display camera patent of Oppo had also been approved by the Chinese National Intellectual Property Association (CNIPA). The images shared by LetsGoDigital also show that the display of the smartphone could be curved from all sides.

As far as the rear panel of the device is concerned, the camera setup is expected to house four snappers. One thing to mention here is that the number of sensors included in the device cannot be assessed by the patent documents. There's a high probability that the rear mini-display of the device might work like the one we saw on the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra.

in terms of the selfie camera which is expected to be housed under the display, the report says that Oppo might use a display with high PPI to keep the UDC sensor invisible in most scenarios.

Previously, Oppo revealed the under-display camera concept in August 2021. The company claimed back then that they had solved the issues of camera visibility and picture quality. These issues were previously witnessed in the ZTE Axon 20 5G that was touted as the world's first smartphone to feature an under-display camera.

However, as always with the patents, we're not sure if the device will see the light of the day. We might also end up seeing the technologies being implemented in different devices - hence all we can do is to wait for an official announcement from Oppo.