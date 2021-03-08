Oppo Find X3 Pro could use Samsung's best display for smartphones

The Oppo Find X3 Pro is the next premium flagship to launch globally, when it gets unveiled on March 11. A new development talks about how it will have one of the best displays on any smartphone.

The Oppo Find X2 Pro from last year was lauded for its display. It looks like the company is on route to up the ante with the Find X3 Pro on both hardware and software fronts, and hope to claim the title for the best smartphone display.

In addition to Samsung, the first mobile phone to use an LTPO screen is the OPPO Find X3 series, which supports 5Hz-120Hz smart adjustment, and this screen supports 10bit, the top E4 screen from Samsung Display.March 5, 2021 See more

Ice Universe, a reliable leakster based out of China, took to Twitter to reveal that the Oppo Find X3 series will be the first phone to use an LTPO (Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Oxide) display, after flagship devices from Samsung. This technology allows the screen to intelligently vary its refresh rate to conserve power when possible. The source mentions that Oppo’s implementation will be able to adjust between 5Hz and 120Hz, which would be the widest range on any smartphone. Even the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra can go down to a minimum of only 10Hz.

Further, he added that the Oppo Find X3 series will use Samsung’s top E4 screen. For the uninitiated, E4 is Samsung Display’s new top-of-the-line panel for smartphones. These OLED panels use new organic compounds for better light emission, allowing for improved brightness levels and vibrancy while reducing power consumption. It is currently featured only on a handful of devices such as the Xiaomi Mi 11 and China’s Redmi K40 serie s.

(Image credit: Aakash Jhaveri)

All the way back in November, Oppo announced that the Find X3 series will support a new Full-path Color Management System, which will allow the phone to capture as well as display colours at full 10-bit depth (over a billion colours) without compression at any step. The visuals will also be customizable as per the user’s liking.

Another leak suggested that the upcoming OnePlus 9 Pro’s display will offer a similar feature set when it launches later this month. Considering how close the two brands work, we could see the exact same screen on both these flagships.