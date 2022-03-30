Oppo F21 Pro Series to launch in India on April 12

Audio player loading…

Oppo launched two mid-range smartphones in India in 2022 including the Oppo Reno 7 and the Oppo Reno 7 recently. Now, the company has officially announced the launch date of the Oppo Reno F21 Pro series in India. The series will make its India debut on April 12 at 5 PM IST.

The upcoming series by Oppo will consist of 2 new devices - Oppo F21 Pro and Oppo F21 Pro 5G.

Going by the similarities between the design, the upcoming F21 Pro lineup seems to be closely related to the Reno 7 4G phone.

Oppo F21 Pro series design and specifications

(Image credit: Oppo)

The company has set up a microsite to tease the specifications and create hype around the launch of these phones. The devices will have a leather-like textured finish at the back.

The rectangular-shaped camera island is situated at the top right corner of the smartphone consisting of three sensors and a flash. It has also been confirmed via the images that the smartphone will have a 64MP primary shooter.

The phones are expected to come with minimal bezels on the three sides of the display while the 'chin' will have a considerably thicker bezel.

Furthermore, the power button is situated at the left spine and the volume rockers at the right spine of the device. Similar to Oppo reno 7 Pro, the smartphone will have flat edges.

Both the smartphones from the series will be shipped in two colour options - Sunset Orange and Cosmic Black. Nonetheless, the cosmic black edition will not have a leatherback finish. Instead, it will have a glossy texture with a stain and fingerprint-resistant body.

Is Oppo F21 going to be a rebranded device?

Though we could not say with complete surety, the upcoming Oppo F21 looks quite similar to the Oppo Reno 7 4G that launched in Indonesia today. The Oppo Reno 7 4G also has flat edges, a similar rear design and an identical camera module - so much coincidence?

Oppo Reno 7 4G comes with a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display coupled with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone runs on the Snapdragon 680 processor with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

In terms of optics, it rocks a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 64MP primary shooter, a 2MP micro shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, the smartphone flaunts a 32MP snapper for the sake of selfies and video calls.

It is powered by a 4500mAh battery that supports 33W SuperVOOC fast charging. Connectivity options offered in the device are WiFi 5, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack, NFC, Bluetooth v5.1, etc.

There are no leaks or rumours regarding the key specifications of the 5G variant. However, we are sure that the company might reveal the details soon to build up for the launch.

Today's best Oppo Reno 6 Pro deals Reduced Price ₹46,999 ₹38,990 View

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram