Oppo F17 series to launch on September 2 in India

Oppo has confirmed the launch date of the new F17 series in India. The Oppo F17 will be unveiled in India on September 2.

The launch event is set for 7 PM on September 2. The event will be live-streamed on YouTube and Facebook. Live updates will be shared on Twitter and Instagram channels of Oppo India.

This time around, the Oppo F17 series places emphasis on the design and cameras. There will be two models - the Oppo F17 Pro and the vanilla Oppo F17. Some of the key features of the are already confirmed by the company itself in the teaser.

The company has revealed the weight and thickness of the device. The Oppo F17 Pro will come in at just 164 grams with 7.48mm thickness, which is a rare design combo in 2020 when most smartphones are crossing the 200-gram mark. Oppo claims that it will be the ”sleekest phone of 2020”. The poster also says for under Rs 25,000 category. So, we can expect the Pro variant to be priced under Rs 25,000.

The most flauntastic moment is finally here! 🤟Presenting the First Ever Flauntastic Online Music Launch of #OPPOF17Pro, with performances by some of our favourite artists! 🎤 Join us LIVE on September 2, 7PM. #FlauntItYourWay pic.twitter.com/teGluzkS6VAugust 26, 2020

Oppo F17 series: What we know

The Oppo F17 Pro specs have leaked a week ahead of the launch. For starters, the device will come with a 6.43-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED panel. It would be great to have a high refresh rate panel considering that the significantly affordable Oppo A53 also sports a 90Hz display.

Under the hood, the device is said to come with MediaTek Helio P95 SoCpaired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage. The Oppo F17 series will come with “six AI portrait cameras”. The quad-camera array on the back consists of a 48MP primary shooter, followed by an ultra-wide lens, a depth sensor and an unspecified fourth camera. On the front, the short teaser video revealed the presence of dual punch-hole cameras. The leaks suggest the Oppo F17 Pro will come with a 16MP primary shooter along with a depth sensor for portraits.

On the inside, the Oppo F17 Pro is said to pack in a 4,000mAh battery along with Oppo’s Vooc flash charge with 30W power output.