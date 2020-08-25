Oppo A53 with 90Hz display, massive battery launched in India

Oppo has announced its new mid-range phone in India today, the Oppo A53. The Oppo A53 is the successor to the Oppo A52 which was launched just a couple of weeks ago.

The Oppo A53 brings a lot of trendy features like a high refresh rate panel, big battery, and fast charging to the table.

Oppo A53 specs

(Image credit: Oppo)

It sports a 6.5-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a resolution of 1,600 x 720-pixel resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. The stand out feature of the device here is the 90Hz panel. This is Oppo’s most affordable phone by the brand to sport a high refresh rate display. Also, this is the first device we’ve seen with a 90Hz refresh rate and HD+ screen.

On the inside, the Oppo A53 is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 460 chipset clocked at 1.8GHz. Adreno 610 GPU will take care of the graphics. This is also India’s first device to be powered by Snapdragon 460 SoC. The device is packed with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of USF 2.1 internal storage. You also get a microSD card slot to expand memory up to 256GB. It runs on ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10.

The Oppo A53 houses a triple camera at the rear with rear camera setup with a 13MP OV13B primary camera followed by a 2MP macro and a 2MP depth sensor. Over at the front, you get a 16MP selfie shooter with f/2,0 aperture located in a punch-hole cutout. The device is backed by a 5000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charge over a Type-C port. The fingerprint scanner is located on the rear, below the camera module.

Other features include stereo speakers, dual-band Wi-Fi, and GPS. The Oppo A53 weighs around 186 grams and is thick at 8.4mm.

Pricing and availability

The Oppo A53 is priced at Rs 15,490 for the 6+128GB variant and the 4+64GB is priced at Rs 12,990. It will go on sale today noon at 3 PM on Flipkart. It is available in Electric Black, Fairly White, and Fancy Blue colour options.

Oppo is also offering a bundle offer on the Oppo A53. For those who purchase the Oppo power bank 2 along with Oppo A53 smartphone, you get a Rs 400 off on the combo. Apart from this, you can also avail a 5% instant discount of select bank cards and No cost EMI.