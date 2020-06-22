Oppo F15 Blazing Blue variant now available in India with new pricing

The Oppo F15 has got a new colour option in India today. The company has announced Oppo F15 Blazing Blue Edition in the country and has also slashed the price of the handset by Rs 1,000.

The Oppo F15 was launched in India back in January 2020 with 48MP quad cameras. At the launch, the device was priced at Rs 19,990 and now the company has slashed the price by Rs 1,000, bringing the price down to Rs 18,990. In addition to the new Blazing Blue variant, the device is available in two other colours: Lightning Black and Unicorn White.

The company had shared a teaser video last week on YouTube which said the Blazing Blue Edition will be launched in India soon. As of now, we could spot the device on Amazon. Soon, the device will also be available on Flipkart .

Oppo F15 specs

Oppo F15 comes with a 6.4-inch AMOLED panel with a Full HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) resolution and a cutout for a notch. The display is protected by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

The phone is powered by MediaTek Helio P70 octa-core CPU and Mali-G72 MP3 graphics processor along. The Oppo F15 packs in 8GB RAM and 128GB storage with a dedicated microSD card slot that supports upto 256GB storage. It runs on ColorOS 6.1 which is based on Android 9.0 Pie.

The F15 has a 48MP quad-camera setup that consists of a primary 48MP sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8MP ultrawide angle lens, a 2MP monochrome sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, there's a single 16MP selfie camera housed within the notch cutout.

The phone has an in-display fingerprint sensor and the battery is rated at 4,025mAh with support for VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 fast charge. The Oppo F15 can charge from 0%-50% in 30 minutes.