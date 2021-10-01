Oppo A55 launched in India with 50MP AI triple camera and 5000mAh battery

Oppo has launched a new smartphone in India called the Oppo A55 which is the newest entrant from the company in the sub Rs 20,000 category of mobile phones in India.

The new Oppo A55 comes with 50MP AI triple camera, 5000mAh battery and 18W Fast Charge technology. All the different variants of the smartphone is available in Rainbow Blue and Starry Black colours.

Oppo A55 India price and availability

The Oppo A55 is available in two variants in India with the 4GB RAM with 64GB storage variant priced at Rs 15,490 and the 6GB RAM with 128GB storage model priced at Rs 17,490. In terms of availability, the 4GB with 64GB model will go on sale during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale from October 3, while the 4GB with 128GB variant will be available starting October 11. Both will be available on Oppo's own website, Amazon, and retail outlets.

In terms of offers, the Oppo A55 has a Rs 3,000 instant discount on HDFC Bank cards and EMI transactions through Amazon. Besides this, Prime members will get a free screen replacement guarantee that will be valid for the first six months. Offline stores will offer up to Rs 3,000 cashback and no-cost EMI options.

Oppo A55: Specs and features

The Oppo A55 comes with a 6.51-inch HD+ display with 720x1,600 pixels in a 20:9 aspect ratio, 269ppi of pixel density, and a 89.2% screen-to-body ratio. On the inside it has an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, along with up to 6GB RAM. Storage options include up to 128GB internal storage with support for microSD card (up to 256GB) through a dedicated slot.

In terms of cameras it comes with a triple rear camera setup that comprises a 50MP primary sensor, a 2MP portrait sensor for bokeh effect, and a 2MP macro shooter. It has a 16MP selfie camera sensor on the front.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors include an accelerometer, ambient light, magnetometer, and proximity sensor. For security, the device has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Oppo A55 has a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W Fast Charge which the company claims to deliver up to 30 hours of talktime or 25 hours of music streaming on a single charge. The phone has dimensions that measure 163.6x75.7x8.4mm and weighs 193 grams.