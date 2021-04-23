Oppo A53s to bring 5G to under Rs 15,000

The urge to launch a 5G smartphone in India by smartphone manufacturers has come a long way. First, we witnessed 5G flagship phones are slowly the 5G was picked by mid-range devices too. In 2021, we are now seeing 5G on more budget phones. Oppo will be launching its cheapest phone with 5G in India next week.

Oppo A53s will be launched in India on April 27. Oppo has sent out invites to the upcoming launch. The also reveals a few details of the upcoming Oppo A53s budget device. For starters, the Oppo A53s will be priced under Rs 15,000 and the device will be sold on Flipkart.

(Image credit: Flipkart)

Oppo also confirmed the A53s will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 which made its debut in India along with Realme 8 5G yesterday(April 22). The Dimensity 700 is an octa-core processor built on top of a 7nm process with two Cortex-A76 CPU cores clocked at 2.2Ghz and six efficient Cortex-A55 cores running at 2GHz. Taking care of the graphics and gaming is the Mali-G57 GPU clocked at 950MHz. The chipset also supports a 5G network - which of course, is the biggest talking point of the device.

The invite doesn’t offer much details on the device, but the teaser on Flipkart gives some more details. The Oppo A53s will come with a triple AI rear camera along with an LED flash. The image confirms the presence of a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The Oppo A53s will be the second device in the series after the Oppo A53 was launched back in September August 2020. The vanilla Oppo A53 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD with a 90Hz screen refresh rate and is powered by Snapdragon 460 chipset. The device is backed by a 5000mAh battery with support for an 18W fast charge over a Type-C port.

The Realme 8 5G is currently the cheapest phone in India priced at Rs 14,999 and the Oppo A53s could undercut the Realme device.

