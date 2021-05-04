Oppo A53 price in India slashed, now starts at Rs 10,990

The Oppo A53 price in India has been reduced by up to Rs 2,500. The Oppo A53 is a budget phone launched from Oppo that was announced back in August 2020 for a starting price of Rs 12,990.

The Oppo A53 base variant 4GB + 64GB which was launched for Rs 12,990 is now available for Rs 10,990 and the 6GB + 128GB which was initially priced at Rs 15,490 is listed for Rs 12,990 - Rs 2,000 and Rs 2,500 price cut respectively. The device is now available on Flipkart with the new price tag.

Oppo A53 price in India

Oppo A53 Current price Launch price 4/64GB Rs 10,990 Rs 12,990 6/128GB Rs 12,990 Rs 15,490

This price cut also makes the Oppo A53 one of the most affordable 90Hz refresh rate phones in the market. However, it is also worth noting that apart from the screen refresh rate, design, and battery life, the Oppo A53 is strictly average when it comes to performance and camera.

Oppo A53 specs

(Image credit: Oppo)

The Oppo A53 is powered by Snapdragon 460 chipset clocked at 1.8GHz. Adreno 610 GPU will take care of the graphics. The device is packed with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.1 internal storage. You also get a microSD card slot to expand memory up to 256GB. It runs on ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10. It sports a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with a 90Hz screen refresh rate

The Oppo A53 houses a triple camera at the rear with a rear camera setup with a 13MP OV13B primary camera followed by a 2MP macro and a 2MP depth sensor. Over at the front, you get a 16MP selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture located in a punch-hole cutout. The device is backed by a 5000mAh battery with support for an 18W fast charge over a Type-C port. The fingerprint scanner is located on the rear.

Other features include stereo speakers, dual-band Wi-Fi, and GPS. The Oppo A53 weighs around 186 grams and is thick at 8.4mm.

Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for the latest updates.