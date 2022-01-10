Oppo A16K pricing details, specifications surface online - here’s what we know

Audio player loading…

The Oppo Reno 7 series has been grabbing headlines around its India launch. Now, we also have the Oppo A16K sharing some of it. The smartphone was rolled out in the Philippines last November and now speculations are that it will reach the Indian shores soon enough. Considering what the global variant of the device has to offer, it seems like a budget smartphone.

A recent report on MySmartPrice cited tipster Mahesh Telecom to share some more inputs about the smartphone via a poster. The poster suggests that the device has a single RAM and storage variant and will ship in two different colors. It will pack a MediaTek chipset and a basic level camera.

(Image credit: MySmartPrice)

Oppo A16K pricing

The leaked poster of Oppo A16K suggests that the smartphone will be priced at Rs 10,490 in India. However, there is no official confirmation from the company about the prices. The smartphone could be available in the market in two different colors, including Black and Blue.

Oppo A16K specifications

As the smartphone has already been launched in the Philippines more than a couple of months ago, we have a fair idea of what Oppo will offer in this entry-level smartphone. Oppo A16K comes equipped with a 6.52-inch HD+ IPS LCD display coupled with a 60Hz standard refresh rate.

The smartphone has a 1600x720 pixels resolution and 480 nits of peak brightness. The device runs on the MediaTek Helio G35 chipset and is based on the Android 11 operating system. It packs 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage that is further expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card.

Oppo A16K sports a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera. Camera features of the device include panoramic mode and Night mode. It draws power from a 4230mAh battery that comes with a 10W charging support. Connectivity features of the device include Bluetooth 5.0, 4G LTE, dual-band WiFi, 3.5mm audio jack, USB 2.0 micro-USB port, etc.

