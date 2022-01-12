Oppo A16K launches in India - pricing, availability, and specifications

Audio player loading…

The posters of Oppo A16K started doing the rounds a couple of days ago in India. Now, the smartphone has been officially rolled out in India. It can be dubbed as the downgraded version of Oppo A16 that was launched in the country last year.

As for this budget offering, it comes with Freeform Screenshot, Three-finger translate, and FlexDrop. The smartphone has an IPX4 flash certification for resistance from dust and water. It includes features like MediaTek processor, HD+ display, optimum RAM capacity, expandable storage.

Oppo A16K pricing and availability

Oppo A16K has a single 3GB RAM variant coupled with 32GB internal storage. The smartphone is available for purchase on the Oppo India online store at a price of Rs 10,490. The smartphone ships in three different color options - White, Blue, and Black.

As of now, the smartphone is not available on online platforms like Flipkart and Amazon India. However, speculations are that it will soon be available on them.

Check out the Oppo A16K at Oppo online store Check out the Oppo A16K at Oppo online store Price: Rs 10,490

Oppo A16K specifications

Oppo A16K comes equipped with a 6.52-inch HD+ LCD display protected with 2.4D glass. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 processor and is based on the ColorOS 11 based on Android. The device packs 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage that is further expandable via a microSD card.

In terms of camera, Oppo A16K sports a 13MP shooter at the back and a 5MP front camera for video calls and selfies. The rear camera of the Oppo A16K includes camera features like Night Filters, Backlit HDR, Stylish Filter, and Dazzle Color Mode, and the front camera comes with HDR mode, AI Palette, and skin retouching.

It draws power from a 4,230mAh battery and supports Super Night-time Standby, Superpower Saving Mode, and Optimized Night Charging for long battery life. Connectivity options in the device include a 3.5mm headphone jack, WiFi, Micro-USB port, GPS/A-GPS, etc.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram