OnePlus watch officially teased; to launch soon in India

With a strong smartphone game in place, OnePlus has been focusing on creating an ecosystem of products off late. The launch of various hearables, smart TVs and the re-introduction of a power bank is the confirmation of the same strategy.

One of the cogs missing from this wheel was a smartwatch and we’ve seen many leaks around the same. Very recently we reported a new OnePlus Watch getting the requisite certifications from the Indian certification agency. Now the company has teased the launch of a new ecosystem product.

Incidentally, the tweet acknowledges the previous reports that confirmed the presence of a smartwatch, however, Carl Pei, who has reportedly left the company , said that the OnePlus dropped the idea of making a smartwatch to remain focused on the smartphones.

Not the first U turn

However, an ex-employee recently had exclusively told TechRadar that the idea of making a smartwatch was not dropped and the company has been internally working on the smart wearable since over a year now.

Reports suggest that the OnePlus Watch may run on Wear OS and could be powered by the latest Snapdragon Wear 4100 or 4100 Plus chipset. When it comes to design, multiple leaks and the old sketches suggest that the OnePlus watch may come with a round dial.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

It is also worth noting here that Oppo has also debuted in the smart wearable segment and the Oppo watch was launched recently. With Pete Lau now overlooking brand synergy between both the brands at Oplus, it could be a scenario that OnePlus is getting some technological assistance as it prepares to enter into a new segment. Earlier as well, a lot of OnePlus smartphones were similar to the ones present in Oppo’s lineup.

While OnePlus has not announced the exact launch details of the smartwatch yet, however, going by the teaser and the certifications, it looks certain for a festive season debut in India. Stay tuned with us as we try to get more details around the upcoming OnePlus smartwatch.