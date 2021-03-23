OnePlus Watch release date, price, news and features

The OnePlus Watch has now been unveiled alongside the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro, and while an exact release date for the smartwatch hasn't yet been made clear we've heard a variety of details about the wearable.

It's a new smartwatch from the company that doesn't run on Wear OS, and it instead uses a separate operating system.

Below you’ll find everything that we’ve learned about the OnePlus Watch, including the price, potential release timing, specs, design, features, and more.

We’ll also be updating this article whenever we hear anything new, so check back often if you want to stay up to date on the OnePlus Watch.

The OnePlus Watch was announced on stage at the OnePlus 9 event on March 23, but we're still waiting on a release date. It likely won't be far off, though.

The OnePlus Watch will retail at $159 (approximately £119 / AU$209) at launch. That US price is official, but we've yet to find out if the device will be coming to either the UK or Australia.

Australia don't often get OnePlus products - for example, the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro won't be on sale there - so we're not confident you'll be able to buy this wearable in the country.

This is also cheaper than the recent Oppo Watch, which starts at £229 (around $300, AU$420). We mention this because OnePlus and Oppo have the same parent company, and their phones often have things in common.

Design and display

(Image credit: OnePlus)

The OnePlus Watch is a circular smartwatch, so OnePlus is eschewing the 'squircle' design of Fitbit, Apple and Oppo, and it's made of stainless steel. The bands are made of a material called fluoroelastomer, which is breathable and strong.

The smartwatch has two crowns, one of which is for the app menu and the other presumably brings up another shortcut. The watch case itself is 46mm, making the OnePlus Watch fairly sizable compared to its competition.

As well as the two main colors available for the OnePlus Watch (moonlight silver and midnight black), there's also a limited-edition version of the watch made of cobalt, with vegan leather straps, but it's not clear what the availability on this model is like just yet.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

For both versions, the watch is IP68 protected against dust and water, and is also 5ATM waterproof which means it should survive submersion of up to 50 metres for 10 minutes without breaking. That should make this the perfect companion for swimming.

The OnePlus Watch also rids its build of any trace of nickel, so those of you with nickel allergies can rest easy on that front.

In terms of display, the OnePlus Watch has a 1.39-inch AMOLED screen, with 326 pixels per inch. That should be a bright, crisp screen where individual pixels should be much less noticeable.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

The OnePlus Watch features 50 watch face designs to choose from, with the possibility that the company could release more down the line. There's also support of using photos as your watch face, with the colors of the on-screen numbers and text altering to best fit the picture.

Fitness and features

The OnePlus Watch comes with over 110 fitness workouts built in, and the sports on offer here include running, swimming, dancing, parkour and much more, which should allow users a huge range of modes to choose from.

The OnePlus Watch can also auto-detect workout features, so if you start running or jogging the watch will automatically start tracking it, and if you stop the watch will pause the tracking.

We've seen this feature in other watches, and it can often be temperamental, so we'll have to see how well it works ourselves. Apparently, this mode only works for running or walking-based activities.

As well as the fitness modes, there are some other tracking features like a heart rate monitor, built-in GPS, blood oxygen scanning and more.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

The OnePlus Watch runs on OnePlus' proprietary operating system, not WearOS as some early rumors predicted. It also has 4GB storage - that's space for approximately 500 songs. Naturally, the watch is also compatible with the OnePlus Buds, providing a hands-free alternative for your listening pleasure.

Some features include a zen mode for stopping you getting distracted, controls for your smartphone camera, notification handling, music controls and the like - these are features most smartwatches have. The OnePlus Watch can also remind you to take quick breaks if you're working long hours, with a feature to remind you to stand up and stretch, or take quick breathing exercises.

For workaholics, a stress level indicator is featured in the OnePlus Watch. We imagine this is used in conjunction with the heart rate monitor and blood oxygen scanning features.

You'll also be able to handle calls and view text messages hands-free from the watch even when your phone isn't connected, a feature not too many smartwatches have.

The OnePlus Watch can last up to two weeks on a single charge, and up to one week for heavy usage (which likely means 'if you're using the GPS tracking'). This is something we'll test for our full review.

The watch powers up with a connector that attaches, via magnets, to the back of the watch. According to the OnePlus Watch presentation, it takes just 20 minutes to power the device with a full week's worth of charge.

OnePlus TV functionality

If you own a OnePlus TV, then the OnePlus Watch will offer a new way for you to interact with the device. The watch has OnePlus TV integration, which will allow you to use the watch as a remote to control your TV.

Features include being able to control the TV's volume and power it on and off. Impressively, the watch will smartly lower the TV volume if you're on a call.

The OnePlus Watch can also recognize if you've fallen asleep while binge watching your favorite shows. If you've drifted off for more than 30 minutes, the watch can instruct your OnePlus TV to automatically power off, a blessing for those of you who are more environmentally minded.