OnePlus to launch U1S LED TV series and TV camera in India soon

OnePlus is apparently getting ready to introduce a new U1S LED TV series in India soon. The new series of TV will come in three display sizes – 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch.

According to a report by Pricebaba which credits industry tipster Ishan Agarwal, the new series will share some features with the existing U1 model. The OnePlus 55-inch U1 model is currently priced at Rs 52,999 in India.

All three sizes of the OnePlus U1S LED TV series will come with 4K resolution support. The TV will come with a 60Hz display and will support HDR 10+, HLG and MEMC. In terms of audio the OnePlus TV U1s series will feature 30W speakers with Dolby Audio technology, and will also be tuned with Dynaudio. The TVs will also feature HDMI 2.0 ports.

The report confirms that the upcoming TV series will feature Android TV 10 for OS, and support Google Assistant with Smart Voice Control. Besides this, the U1S series will also feature OnePlus’ proprietary content discovery platform called Oxygen Play. The report also says that the brand is set to launch a TV Camera what will come with a built-in microphone and support for Google Duo video calls in 1080p.

This was foreshadowed in a previous software update from OnePlus for the Q-Series TVs which were set to get the Camera app. Previous reports claim that the OnePlus Webcam will not require any special setup and will have a plug-and-play nature. Besides this, it will come with a shutter, a microphone, and a USB Type-C port. The TCL P725 Series TVs which recently launched in India have a similar function.

But apparently, the OnePlus Webcam will not be compatible with the OnePlus TV 32Y1 which is the cheapest OnePlus TV available. The OnePlus Webcam will only work with OnePlus TV 43Y1, OnePlus TV 55U1, OnePlus TV Q1, and OnePlus TV Q1 Pro.