OnePlus Nord CE goes on sale today: check out price, specs, offers, and availability

OnePlus Nord CE sale will kickstart in India today. The newest mid-range smartphone from the brand was unveiled last week in India along with OnePlus TV U1S series. The OnePlus Nord CE went on pre-order a few days back ahead of launch.

The OnePlus Nord CE open sale will kickstart at noon today on Amazon and OnePlus. During the first sale on Amazon, you also get a lot of offers and benefits on the purchase of OnePlus Nord CE on Amazon.

OnePlus Nord CE price in India and availability

The OnePlus Nord CE starts at Rs 22,999 for the 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage model while the 8GB and 128GB model will cost you Rs 24,999 and the top of the line 12GB and 256GB model will cost Rs 27,999. The device is available in three colourways 一 Blue Void, Charcoal Black and Silver Ray colours.

During the sale, you can get Rs 1,000 off with HDFC bank credit card and EMI transactions along with up to 6 months of no-cost EMI options. Additionally, on June 16 and June 17 sale, you can get Rs 500 cashback as Amazon Pay balance. Jio users also get up to Rs 6,000 worth of benefits.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G price in India Configuration Price (INR) 6GB/128GB Rs 22,999 8GB/128GB Rs 24,999 12GB/256GB Rs 27,999

OnePlus Nord CE specs and features

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh)

The OnePlus Nord is one of the best phones that offer a good in-hand feel and that’s mainly due to the sleek design and build of the device. It weighs just 170 grams and is 7.9mm thick. The OnePlus Nord CE sports a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and a 90Hz fluid refresh rate. The OnePlus Nord CE packs a 4,500mAh battery and is backed by a 30W Warp Charge 30T Plus charter in the box.

The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G octa-core chipset. It is an octa-core processor clocked at 2.2GHz and built on an 8nm fabrication while the graphics are taken care of by the Adreno 619 GPU. It also supports 5G, with support for the N78 band only(SA/NSA) in India.

You get a three-camera system led by a 64MP main camera with an f/1.79 with EIS, an 8MP camera wide-angle camera, and a 2MP mono lens. Selfies are handled by a 16MP shooter on the front which is a Sony IMX471 sensor with an f/2.45 aperture. The device runs on Oxygen OS 11 based on the Android 11 out of the box along with the May 2021 security patch.

Other features include a 3.5mm headphone jack, mono speaker, in-display fingerprint scanner, Bluetooth 5.1and supports aptX, aptXHD, LDAC, and AAC codecs.

Should I buy the OnePlus Nord CE?

(Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh)

The OnePlus Nord CE brings decent specifications and a great software experience at an affordable price. The cameras are not the best and it even misses out on a few staples — but if you’ve been waiting for an affordable offering from the company, the OnePlus Nord CE is your calling.