OnePlus Nord 2 to fix its predecessor's biggest weakness, suggests a new leak

OnePlus Nord which launched last year was one of the most anticipated phones, and now the company is set to launch a successor which is garnering all the attention. OnePlus Nord 2 joins the OnePlus Nord CE 5G smartphone which is set for launch soon.

And now a report by 91Mobiles with OnLeaks reveals what we can expect from the OnePlus Nord 2 in terms of specifications. From what we have seen it seems OnePlus is looking to improve on the camera front which was one of the only weaknesses of the original Nord.

And these are the #OnePlusNord2 specs, on behalf of my Friends over @91mobiles -> https://t.co/mcORy08FwXJune 9, 2021 See more

OnePlus Nord 2: Leaked specs, price

The OnePlus Nord is set to come with a new MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset, which was something that was previously hinted at in leaks. It will come with options of 8GB RAM with 128GB storage and 12GB RAM with 256GB storage variants.

On top of the smartphone, it will come with a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display that will feature a 90Hz refresh rate and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

In terms of cameras, the Nord 2 will apparently come with a triple camera setup on the back with a 50MP main camera sensor, along with an 8MP and another 2MP sensor. This means that it is going to sacrifice one sensor from the quad-camera setup on the OnePlus Nord from last year. On the front, the OnePlus Nord 2 will feature a 32MP selfie camera which is the same as its predecessor.

The leak also suggests that the OnePlus Nord 2 will come with a 4,500mAh battery which is also an improvement over the first-generation model. It further hints that OnePlus might use Sony IMX766 as the primary 50MP sensor on the OnePlus Nord 2, which is incidentally the same as the OnePlus 9 Pro’s excellent ultra-wide sensor.

The report suggests that the OnePlus Nord 2 could be priced around CNY 2,000 (approximately Rs 23,000), though it does not mention for which variant. This could be for the 8GB RAM variant which would make it decent pricing. OnePlus could offer a lower RAM variant in India, in which case the price could go down further.