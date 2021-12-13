OnePlus Nord 2 CE, aka ‘Ivan’, full specifications and price details tipped

Audio player loading…

OnePlus apparently has a new phone in the pipeline, which it might launch as the successor to the Nord CE smartphone. The first traces of the phone have been reportedly spotted on India’s BIS certification with the model number IV2001.

The listing doesn’t divulge details, but a known Indian tipster named Yogesh Brar on Twitter suspects it to be the Nord 2 CE. Later, the tipster managed to share key details of the device to 91Mobiles, including the price and launch timeframe.

As per the report, the OnePlus Nord 2 CE will feature a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is said to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G processor with RAM size anywhere between 6GB or 12GB. You can expect 128GB and 256GB storage options as well. The smartphone will ship with Android 12-based OxygenOS 12.

OnePlus Ivan (Nord 2 CE) Specsheet:•6.4" FHD+ AMOLED, 90Hz•In-display Fingerprint•MediaTek Dimensity 900•6-12GB RAM•128/256GB Storage•Rear Cam- 64MP + 8MP Ultra-wide + 2MP macro•Front Cam- 16MP•4,500mAh Battery•65W Fast Charging•OxygenOS 12RTs appreciated!December 13, 2021 See more

In the camera department, the OnePlus Ivan aka Nord 2 CE could feature a 64MP OmniVision rear camera, accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, the phone gets a 16MP camera for selfies and video calls. It is expected the Nord 2 CE could pack a 4,500mAh battery capacity that supports 65W fast-charging.

The tipster even comments on the design of the alleged device, claiming the phone could feature an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is also tipped that the Nord 2 CE will not feature the Alert Slider, a signature element of OnePlus devices that debuted with the OnePlus 2. Although this isn’t going to be the first time that the company has decided on omitting this feature completely. OnePlus Nord N10 and N100 missed were the first two phones that missed this hardware feature.

The tipster further claims the device will feature stereo speakers and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The frame is said to be made out of plastic, with Gorilla Glass protecting the display and rear panel. You can expect a thick chin bezel and a punch-hole cutout at the top-left corner of the display.

As per the tipster, the Nord 2 CE could cost anywhere between Rs. 24,000 and Rs. 28,000 in India. The phone could go official in early 2022, possibly by the end of January or mid-February.

